‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes 4th highest-grossing film of all time

Avatar: The Way of Water continues to smash box office records as the film has left another franchise tank behind.

The James Cameron directorial has surpassed the Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the fourth highest-grossing film in cinematic history.

The sequel to the 2009 Avatar, which was released on 16 December, has swiftly risen up the top 10 after continuing to top the weekly box office around the world.

The Way of Water has now earned $2.075 billion at the global box office. Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which was released in 2015, grossed $2.064 billion at the worldwide box office.

The Avatar sequel has already surpassed blockbuster hit films including Jurassic World and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Avatar 2 has now succeeded Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The film now sits next to Cameron’s very own Titanic, which sits in third place with $2.187bn.

Avatar: The Way of Water also has quite a way to go to beat second place Avengers: Endgame ($2.797bn) as well as Cameron’s first Avatar film, which is number one with $2.92bn.

The Way of Water is also nominated for this year's 95th Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design and Best Sound.