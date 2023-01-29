 
Prince Harry ‘resents’ comparisons to offender Prince Andrew

Prince Harry is reportedly hell bent on stopping the comparisons being risen between him and Prince Andrew.

An inside source close to the Mail on Sunday made this shocking admission.

According to the source in question, Prince Harry ‘hates’ being ‘lumped together’ with a man who’s issue is vastly different than his own.

Per the insider who was quoted telling Express UK, “He resents being lumped together with Andrew in the public mind as the two 'problem Princes', when he considers the circumstances to be totally different.”

This comes in light of the ongoing comparisons with Prince Andrew that have overtaken social media. 

