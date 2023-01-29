Kate Middleton announces new campaign ahead of King Charles coronation

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has announced a new campaign ahead of King Charles coronation in May.



The Princess announced the campaign with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Kensington Palace shared Kate Middleton’s open letter which reads: “This week, I am delighted to reveal The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will launch a major new awareness raising campaign, highlighting the critical importance the first five years of our lives have on shaping the adults we become.”

“During our very early childhood, our brains develop at an amazing rate — faster than any other time of our lives. Our experiences, relationships, and surroundings at that young age, shape the rest of our lives. It is a time where we lay the foundations and building blocks for life. It is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and understand the world in which we live.”

The Princess continued, “But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life. I am absolutely determined that this long-term campaign is going to change that. It will start by highlighting how we develop during early childhood and why these years matter so much in terms of shaping who we become.”

She noted, “I will be joined by a remarkable group of experts spanning science, research, policymaking and front-line practice as well as an exciting group of well-known faces from music, sport and television to show all of us why it is in all of our interests to care about this.”

Earlier, Kate also teased about the campaign on social media.



