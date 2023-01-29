 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton announces new campaign ahead of King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Kate Middleton announces new campaign ahead of King Charles coronation
Kate Middleton announces new campaign ahead of King Charles coronation

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has announced a new campaign ahead of King Charles coronation in May.

The Princess announced the campaign with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Kensington Palace shared Kate Middleton’s open letter which reads: “This week, I am delighted to reveal The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will launch a major new awareness raising campaign, highlighting the critical importance the first five years of our lives have on shaping the adults we become.”

“During our very early childhood, our brains develop at an amazing rate — faster than any other time of our lives. Our experiences, relationships, and surroundings at that young age, shape the rest of our lives. It is a time where we lay the foundations and building blocks for life. It is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and understand the world in which we live.”

The Princess continued, “But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life. I am absolutely determined that this long-term campaign is going to change that. It will start by highlighting how we develop during early childhood and why these years matter so much in terms of shaping who we become.”

She noted, “I will be joined by a remarkable group of experts spanning science, research, policymaking and front-line practice as well as an exciting group of well-known faces from music, sport and television to show all of us why it is in all of our interests to care about this.”

Earlier, Kate also teased about the campaign on social media.


More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles ‘in talks’ to perform multiple shows in Las Vegas for bumper £40m fee

Harry Styles ‘in talks’ to perform multiple shows in Las Vegas for bumper £40m fee
Michael B Jordan talks about his split from Lori Harvey on 'SNL'

Michael B Jordan talks about his split from Lori Harvey on 'SNL'
Royal family uses THESE subtle ways to shut down Harry, Meghan claims

Royal family uses THESE subtle ways to shut down Harry, Meghan claims
Andrew Garfield recalls auditioning for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ in new book

Andrew Garfield recalls auditioning for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ in new book

'Elvis' star Austin Butler serves dashing look at AARP awards

'Elvis' star Austin Butler serves dashing look at AARP awards
King Charles, Princess Anne appear in high spirits amid reports of deal with Prince Harry

King Charles, Princess Anne appear in high spirits amid reports of deal with Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weekend getaway with their blended family

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weekend getaway with their blended family
Megan Fox goes from brunette to blonde in new photo

Megan Fox goes from brunette to blonde in new photo
Prince Harry ‘Spare’ in another controversy thanks to artist Jake Chapman

Prince Harry ‘Spare’ in another controversy thanks to artist Jake Chapman
Philadelphia bids goodbye to Jerry Blavat, thousands attend funeral

Philadelphia bids goodbye to Jerry Blavat, thousands attend funeral
Tom Holland’s brother makes Netflix debut with this series

Tom Holland’s brother makes Netflix debut with this series
'The Last of Us Part 2 more than a season’s worth of television': Craig Mazin

'The Last of Us Part 2 more than a season’s worth of television': Craig Mazin