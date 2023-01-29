 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to ‘avoid risky behavior’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned against ‘going out of line’ with the Firm.

Royal author Omid Scobie made these revelations with hosts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito from the Royally Obsessed podcast.

Mr Scobie started the entire converastion out by saying, “In many ways, how can a regular person not have Sussex fatigue at this point?”

“I almost feel it's like my duty to follow it every step of the way, but I can understand how general members of the public have just had enough of hearing about the royal dramas in general.”

“I sympathise with the Sussexes in some ways, because they're only now getting to join the story at this very late stage,” he continued. “For many years, they weren't able to share their side. They watched others try and tell versions of it or they sat back and watched things reported about them that they didn't agree with or didn't feel were a fair representation of themselves.”

“So now they've come in with their versions of events, with their stories and are filling in the gaps that we didn't know about. But of course, it comes after years and years of coverage. So I think people are starting to get a little tired of the story in general.”

Mr Scobie however did add, “I do think that they're in a slightly risky spot where they need to be aware of the fact that this has to be the line drawn. Otherwise, I think people — even the most staunch supporters — will start to feel the frustration of not seeing the couple move forward or find that happiness they talk about.”

“So I think that now is the time where they have to move forward as well. Otherwise, they'll become synonymous with drama for the rest of their lives, just like [what] the Royal Family struggles with and I don't think that that's a place that anyone particularly wants to be.”

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Garfield recalls auditioning for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ in new book

Andrew Garfield recalls auditioning for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ in new book

'Elvis' star Austin Butler serves dashing look at AARP awards

'Elvis' star Austin Butler serves dashing look at AARP awards
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weekend getaway with their blended family

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weekend getaway with their blended family
Megan Fox goes from brunette to blonde in new photo

Megan Fox goes from brunette to blonde in new photo
Prince Harry ‘Spare’ in another controversy thanks to artist Jake Chapman

Prince Harry ‘Spare’ in another controversy thanks to artist Jake Chapman
Philadelphia bids goodbye to Jerry Blavat, thousands attend funeral

Philadelphia bids goodbye to Jerry Blavat, thousands attend funeral
Tom Holland’s brother makes Netflix debut with this series

Tom Holland’s brother makes Netflix debut with this series
'The Last of Us Part 2 more than a season’s worth of television': Craig Mazin

'The Last of Us Part 2 more than a season’s worth of television': Craig Mazin
Brendan Fraser admits he ‘doesn’t want to look’ the way he did in ‘Mummy’ films

Brendan Fraser admits he ‘doesn’t want to look’ the way he did in ‘Mummy’ films
‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner shares why Netflix cut Season 2 episode count

‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner shares why Netflix cut Season 2 episode count
Google has a surprise for ‘The Last of Us’ fans’: Find out here

Google has a surprise for ‘The Last of Us’ fans’: Find out here
Royal Family fears Meghan Markle will expose ‘laws of predatory capitalism’?

Royal Family fears Meghan Markle will expose ‘laws of predatory capitalism’?