Katie Price reunites with ex-fiancé Carl Woods?

Glamour model Katie Price sparked reunion rumours with her ex-fiancé Carl Woods after the two shared a roast dinner on Sunday.

The 44-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of her meal and tagged Carl in the post, adding: 'Beautiful roast dinner by @pollyannaskitchen and enjoying friends and family time.'



It comes just days after former Celebrity Big Brother winner denied she and Carl were back together, after the pair split in November amid claims Katie had cheated.

Last week, Katie's eight-year-old daughter Bunny, who she shares with ex Kieren Hayler, said Carl was 'sleeping upstairs' during an Instagram Live.



Katie abruptly reacted to her daughter's claims, insisting that he was not sleeping in the house. But, noew the new post has set tongues wagging about the couple's reunion.