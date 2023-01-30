 
Monday Jan 30 2023
Prince Andrew eyeing $100 million lawsuit against accuser Virginia Giuffre

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Prince Andrew is tipped to hit his accuser Virginia Giuffre with a $100 million (£81million) lawsuit if she decides to go ahead with her rumoured memoir after her gag order is lifted.

According to The Sun, the disgraced Duke of York is ‘ready to go on the attack’ if Virginia, who accused him of sexual abuse, repeats her allegations in her upcoming rumoured book.

A source revealed: “The minute she writes anything that repeats the original claims against him she will be hit with a $100million (£81million) defamation lawsuit.”

“Andrew is ready to go on the attack. Then her claims will be put under scrutiny in a court of law,” the insider also stated.

This comes after it was reported that Prince Andrew is looking to overturn his rumoured $12million settlement with Virginia after her case against a US lawyer failed.

The Sun earlier reported that Prince Andrew was in contact with US lawyers Andrey Brettley and Blair Berk for legal aid in the rumoured proceedings. 

