 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy starrer 'Metro In Dino' to release on THIS date

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Metro in Dino is a sequel to the 2007 film Life in Metro
'Metro in Dino' is a sequel to the 2007 film 'Life in Metro'

Anurag Basu’s directorial film Metro In Dino; starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead roles, finally gets a release date.

Sara revealed the release date by sharing a picture collage of the entire star cast. She wrote: “Bringing together heartwarming stories of contemporary couples in #MetroInDino. In cinemas 8th December 2023.”

The picture collage Khan shared featured Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Anupam Kher apart from Khan and Kapoor.

Backed by T-series and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro In Dino is a sequel to the old 2007 film Life in Metro that starred Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Kay Kay Menon, Dharmendra, and Irrfan Khan.

The new part of the film will have a story focusing on the modern-day scenario of the bittersweet relationships. The music of the film will be given by Pritam that will complement the entire film and enhance the understanding of the viewers.

While talking about the film, Basu said: ““Metro…In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me, reports News18.

More From Showbiz:

Sarah Khan's latest post of daughter Alyana is extremely heart melting: Take a look

Sarah Khan's latest post of daughter Alyana is extremely heart melting: Take a look
Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty dance their heart out at the Mehendi ceremony: See pics

Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty dance their heart out at the Mehendi ceremony: See pics
Akshay Kumar drops teaser of his first 'Selfiee' song 'Mein Khiladi'

Akshay Kumar drops teaser of his first 'Selfiee' song 'Mein Khiladi'
Kapil Sharma all set to make his singing debut with Guru Randhawa: See poster

Kapil Sharma all set to make his singing debut with Guru Randhawa: See poster
Anoushey Ashraf replies to criticism she received after praising Shah Rukh Khan

Anoushey Ashraf replies to criticism she received after praising Shah Rukh Khan

Farah Khan calls Karan Johar 'a background dancer'

Farah Khan calls Karan Johar 'a background dancer'

Vicky Kaushal is DJ Mohabbat, reveals Anurag Kashyap

Vicky Kaushal is DJ Mohabbat, reveals Anurag Kashyap

Katrina Kaif, Ali Bhatt spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's house, fans suspect new project

Katrina Kaif, Ali Bhatt spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's house, fans suspect new project
Alka Yagnik becomes the most streamed YouTube artist of 2022

Alka Yagnik becomes the most streamed YouTube artist of 2022
'Pathaan': Producers Guild of India thanks state govts for peaceful release of film

'Pathaan': Producers Guild of India thanks state govts for peaceful release of film
Siddharth Malhotra has 'something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow': See post

Siddharth Malhotra has 'something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow': See post
Anurag Kashyap shares that 'he regrets ignoring Sushant Singh Rajput'

Anurag Kashyap shares that 'he regrets ignoring Sushant Singh Rajput'