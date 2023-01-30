 
entertainment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not merely cruel’ but ‘enemies of monarchy’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t ‘merely cruel’ but also have become ‘enemies of the monarchy’.

 Author Stephen Glover made this admission in his most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

Mr Glover believes, “Harry and Meghan are not merely cruel and untrustworthy critics of individual members of the Royal Family. They have also made themselves into enemies of the institution of monarchy — from which, in their continuing use of their royal titles and connections, they nonetheless intend to benefit.”

“Without a cast-iron assurance that these attacks will stop, it is unthinkable that the couple should be invited to attend the religious ceremony at which the sacred nature of monarchy is re-affirmed before the nation.”

“If the Sussexes arrived without giving such a pledge, they might use their visit to mount further attacks on members of the Royal Family. It is likely, even if a solemn undertaking were made, that they would try to promote themselves with their fans, and divert attention from the Coronation.”

