Monday Jan 30 2023
Prince Harry ‘still believes’ Meghan Markle ‘saved his life’

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Experts have just addressed the shocking belief Prince Harry appears to harbor and how it ‘still thinks’ Meghan Markle is ‘his savior’.

Body language expert Judi James issued this observation regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry’s body language ‘clearly shows’ that he believes Meghan Markle “was the one who saved him.”

She believes, Prince Harry’s manner of speaking ‘truly suggest’ Meghan Markle “really was the one who 'save' him at this low point.”

He begins to fiddle with his wedding ring. Harry slows and becomes calmer when he speaks about Meghan and he appears to mime her side of their conversations, throwing his hands out palms-up to repeat her suggestion that 'I think you need to see someone.”

'Harry uses his body language to role-play both sides in the argument they had, using the open hands and calm of Meghan versus the self-protective fist-shapes as he first thinks 'How dare you' about the thought he needed help.”

Before signing off she also added, “His palm-swipe appears to mimic her listing of his problems before he rubs his wedding ring again.”

