 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘are losing the Americans’

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Prince Harry has reportedly become ‘overwhelmed’ seeing the tides turn with all the ‘negative pushback’ he’s received since the end of last year.

Royal commentator and author Victoria Aribiter made this admission according to a report by Express UK.

She claimed, “It's very difficult to speak for Harry and Meghan in terms of what their overall objective was with the Netflix docuseries, with the book.”

“I think Harry with his book in particular was very keen to get his side of the story across so mission accomplished in that regard.”

“He doesn't hold anything back as anyone who has read the book knows, he's very willing to share every facet of his life.”

“In that regard, I think yes, he has achieved his objective but I don't think the book was received quite how he was hoping.”

“There are people that remain hugely sympathetic to him but there's been a lot of criticism so, the broader public is talking about him in a way that I think he perhaps didn't anticipate.”

“I think they thought there would be a similar level of sympathy to that following the Oprah interview so I think they probably have been quite shocked.”

“Americans in general are a sympathetic bunch and I am generalising when I say that and I think Harry and Meghan have enjoyed that level of sympathy that they perhaps weren't given in the UK.”

“But I think they will have been shocked by some of the negative pushback, I don't think that was expected it at all.”

