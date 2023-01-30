 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle in ‘self-preservation mode’ as Prince Harry ‘takes the heat’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle is letting Prince Harry take the heat for his memoir just so she can ‘prove’ she’s not puppeteering.

This claim has been issued by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, during her most recent interview with Talk TV host Cristo Foufas.

She has just stepped forward to offer some insight into Meghan Markle’s feelings about PR appearances and claimed, “I don't think [Meghan] is embarrassed of the book, I think her sticky little fingers are all over the book," Ms Schofield told Talk TV host Cristo Foufas.”

“The Daily Mail posted a story that said: 'Meghan is not in hiding. This is a PR strategy. Meghan is allowing Harry to brand himself separately from her'.”

“She's got something else in the works but this is an intentional PR strategy for Harry to elevate himself and become his own character.”

At the end of the day, “She's not embarrassed of Harry, she's, of course, in it 100 percent. You can read Harry's book, who had the text messages from Catherine? They were sent to Meghan's phone. Meghan has clearly influenced Harry's book.”

“Because the book is so toxic, I would use the word toxic, but because it ruffled so many feathers, it is believed that the publisher advised Meghan to sit this one out so that it wouldn't look like she was the puppet master.”

