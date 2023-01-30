 
King Charles reminds people THIS about Prince Harry

King Charles reportedly wants both his sons --Prince William and Harry --at his coronation with all his grandchildren.

According to a report by New Idea, the monarch “wants both his sons and all his grandchildren” at his side when he is crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The insider told the publication, “A lot of advisers are encouraging Charles to cut them [Meghan Markle and Prince Harry] off, but he reminds people he is a father first, and a king second."

King Charles has reportedly not yet extended an official invitation to the California-based royal couple.

According to a report by the New York Post, the King has asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to broker a deal between his two warring sons Prince William and Harry, so that the Duke of Sussex can attend his coronation.

However, insiders claimed that the Prince of Wales wants Harry and Meghan Markle far from Westminster Abbey following the release of his bombshell memoir Spare.

