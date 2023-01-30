Prince William snubs call of Prince Harry for talks amid reports of peace deal

Prince William has reportedly rejected calls for talks with younger brother Prince Harry amid reports King Charles wants both his sons at his coronation.



The IBT quoted royal expert Neil Sean as claiming on his YouTube channel that the Prince of Wales has dismissed call of Prince Harry for talks as he feels he "cannot afford to trust his younger brother right now."

Prince Harry had demanded his family, including Prince William, to apologize to him and Meghan Markle.

Neil Sean went on to say Prince William sees his estranged brother as "A lost cause."

The royal expert, citing a very good source, claimed “Prince William is feeling pragmatic about the entire issue with his brother."

Neil Sean’s remarks come amid reports King Charles wants to 'strike an agreement' with Prince William to have Harry at his coronation in May.