Monday Jan 30 2023
Sona Mohapatra calls Besharam Rang 'mediocre'

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Sona Mohapatra claims controversy around Besharam Rang made it famous
Sona Mohapatra rose to fame through songs like Ambarsariya (Fukrey) and Naina (Khoobsurat), claims Besharam Rang was a mediocre song at most. The controversy helped it to become superhit within span of a few days.

Pathaan is going strong in cinemas. Amidst the success, Sona took to her Twitter on Monday and shared a video clip from her latest song Rasrkeli Bo. She is dressing up in a traditional attire. 

The caption reads, “The faltu ka hue (useless issue) & cry here around #BesharamRang only helped a mediocre song at best. (clapping hands emoji) Of course the opposite, celebrating music that does showcase our Indic identity, won’t happen in a hurry & the de-raci-‘nation’ will continue.”

Besharam Rang was surrounded by heavy criticism right after it was released. The song showed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone romancing in Spain. Many political leader in India objected on the obscenity shown in the song. 

