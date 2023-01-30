 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
Meghan Trainor shares second pregnancy announcement in an eccentric Instagram post

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Meghan Trainor shares second pregnancy announcement in an eccentric Instagram post

Meghan Trainor is going to have a second baby with husband Daryl Sabara as she announced in a quirky Instagram post.

On January 30, Meghan Trainor spoke with People and said, "What a blessing," on her second pregnancy.

Meghan, 29, shared, "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"

Speaking on the Today Show, Meghan talked about trying to explain it to her son Riley about his upcoming sibling, "We try to tell him, 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh no, it's not in yours — it's in Mama's belly!'"

Meghan, who is already four months pregnant, shared a post on Instagram and captioned it, "BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER."

The All About That Bass singer and the Spy Kids actor, 30, are already parents to son Riley, whom they welcomed in February 2021.



