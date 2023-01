Priyanka Chopra SPOTTED with Malti Marie in FIRST EVER snap: See Photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have introduced their daughter to the world.

The couple took their little munchkin to California alongside the Jonas Family to attend the Jonas Brothers Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday.

This comes after a year of Chopra's announcement of welcoming a baby girl via surrogate.

Take a look at the pictures from the event: