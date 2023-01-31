 
entertainment
Meghan Trainor to welcome baby no. 2 with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor is expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara.

On Monday, January 30th, 2023, the All About That Bass singer revealed the news in a post on Instagram.

Talking to People about the big news, Trainor said, “What a blessing. I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!”

Talking about her firstborn's reaction, the singer said that her almost two-year-old took it quiet well.

“We try to tell him, ‘There’s a baby in the belly,’ but then he points to his belly now and is like, ‘Baby.’ And we’re like, ‘Oh no, it’s not in yours — it’s in Mama’s belly!'” she said.

Trainor also revealed how she managed to keep the news a secret until her big announcement, four months into the pregnancy.

“Hoodies, babe! I wrote a smash that says, ‘Even with me hoodie on…'” she said, referencing her hit single Made You Look.

“I only wear hoodies,” she explained. “And everyone’s like, ‘You’re not even showing, you’re so small.’ I’m like, ‘Well, you can’t see me!’ For real.”

The singer detailed that she is now experiencing symptoms the second time because the first time, she didn’t experience any.

“It’s like a real pregnancy. The first one was like make-believe. I had no symptoms with Riley to the point where I was like, ‘We need to go to the doctor. There’s nothing in me.’ I got my symptoms late in my pregnancy with Riley," Trainor told the outlet. “I got them a right away with this baby.”

Trainor and the Spy Kids actor, 30, are already parents to son Riley, whom they welcomed in February 2021.

