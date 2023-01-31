 
Kate Middleton's future plans disclosed: 'key focus for rest of her life'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has launched what is said to be her ‘life’s work’ with the support of her husband future king Prince William.

According to reports Kate Middleton’s new campaign ‘Shaping Us’ will aim to improve society's understanding of the importance of early childhood in shaping adulthood and society as a whole.

According to a report by the Mirror, Kate Middleton’s 'Shaping Us’ campaign has also the support of Prince William and number of other notable faces, including musician Professor Green, actress Zara McDermott and footballer Leah Williamson.

Kate received William’s support as he attended a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA on Monday.

Meanwhile, a Kensington Palace spokesman has said that the importance of early years development will be "key focus" for the Princess of Wales for the "rest of her life".


