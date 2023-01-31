 
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
King Charles, Prince William rift emerges prior to coronation?

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

King Charles and heir to throne Prince William are reportedly at odds over Prince Harry’s attendance at the coronation in May.

The Daily Mail, per the Pop Culture, reported that the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry’s feud has caused a rift between King Charles and Prince William.

The source told the publication that Prince William does not want his younger brother to attend the coronation, but their father King Charles does, and this has caused a rift between the King and heir to throne.

The report further claims the monarch has asked for a mediator to work with his warring sons on this issue.

According to New York Post, King Charles has reportedly asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to broker a deal between his sons so Prince Harry can attend his Coronation.

The insiders claimed Prince William wants his younger brother and his wife Meghan Markle far from Westminster Abbey following the release of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare.

The source told the outlet, “The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and ‘play it long’ right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult.”

