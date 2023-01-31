 
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Adele shares touching moment from Las Vegas concert, ‘I see little stories’

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Adele shared a heart touching moment with a fan during her recent Las Vegas show.

The Grammy-winning artist, 34, on Friday, performed on her ongoing weekend residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where she interacted with a fan, who was showing her a picture of his wife.

@adeleaccess A very special moment from Adele’s concert this past Friday ♥️ #adele #weekendswithadele #adelevegas #adelelive #someonelikeyou #whenwewereyoung ♬ Someone Like You - Adele

In a TikTok video, Adele was seen singing her 2011 ballad Someone Like You as she addressed the man, dedicating the song to him. “This is for you, sir, who’s showing me a photo of his wife on his phone.”

“When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I could see because I know I talk to a few people every night,” she said.

In the clip, emotional Adele continued, “But then I just see little stories of people happening.”

“And there was a man. He’s just there, can you see him holding his phone up? I think that’s his wife on his phone and I don’t think that she’s here. And it just really moved me,” she added, tearfully.

Adele said, “It looks like you’re here on your own. I’m so sorry for your loss. And I’m so sorry I didn’t realise what you were showing me until I was already over there.”

The Easy on Me singer concluded, “I see these little pockets of people’s lives when I walk through and it’s so beautiful.”

Adele has earned seven Grammy nominations this year including, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

