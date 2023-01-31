 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Lisa Marie Presley wanted her daughter to manage her trust, says friend

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley reportedly wanted her oldest daughter Riley Keough to manage her trust, a close friend claimed.

Spilling beans to People on Monday, the friend said: “Lisa's intent was very clear. Lisa really didn't feel that [mother] Priscilla Presley was doing anything in her best interest.”

This came after Lisa’s mother Priscilla challenged her will to remove her and Lisa’s former business manager Barry Siegel as managers of her trust.

The family controversy emerged after Lisa’s tragic death on January 12 at age 54. She suffered a cardiac arrest at home and was rushed to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Priscilla’s claims are just a “money grab” attempt. “She had no relationship with Priscilla, [her ex-husband] Michael Lockwood or her half-brother [Navarone Garibaldi],” the source further added.

Lisa’s mother submitted court documents in Los Angeles Superior court on Friday to content that a previously added amendment in the will as features an “invalid signature”.

