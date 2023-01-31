 
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Victoria Beckham poses with her 'number one' fashion muse daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham has declared her daughter Harper Seven as her "number one muse" in latest glam picture.

The glamorous mother-daughter duo looked stunning in floor-length ball gowns. Harper looked adorable in a violet ensemble that flowed between colours as it hit the floor, with her hair styled straight.

She pulled a model pose next to her mum, who stood proudly beside her before they hit the town together, wearing a baby pink dress with ruffle detailing.

Taken in the mirror, the pair were holding hands in the sweet picture, she captioned with, "My number one #VBMuse #HarperSeven! Mummy loved creating this dress for you"

The Spice Girl star also posted a photo of herself posing with model and jewelry designer Isabela Grutman, who also wore a baby blue dress from Victoria's new collection.

"I love seeing my new collection on you @IsabelaGrutman!! You look incredible! Kisses xx VB," Victoria added of Isabela, who is married to their close friend David Grutman.

Victoria and her husband David Beckham, 47, have recently been in Miami where they attended singer Marc Antony and model Nadia Ferreira’s lavish wedding.

