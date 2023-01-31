 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles III warned his reign could 'put strain on his relationship' with Camilla

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

King Charles III warned his reign could put strain on his relationship with Camilla
King Charles III warned his reign could 'put strain on his relationship with Camilla

King Charles III will formally take on his duties as a king during his coronation ceremony, slated to take place on May 6.

Amidst all the buzz around the ceremony, psychic Jasmine Anderson issued a warning to the new monarch that his reign could come to an early end.

Jasmine told Express: “Right off the bat, I am not seeing King Charles being our king for very long.”

“To begin with, the date of his coronation is May 6, and we will be in Mercury Retrograde. Starting something new during a Retrograde can often mean problems will occur later on, and it will be short-lived,” she continued.

The psychic added: “There is no doubt that Charles is cut out for the job. He has trained his whole life for it.

“However, when it comes to his love for Camilla, I feel it will put a huge strain on their relationship, which he won’t want to jeopardize.”

“I see Camilla being very affected by how the public view her, and this will be telling on their relationships. To Charles, they are soulmates, and she means more to him than the crown,” Jasmine noted.

More From Entertainment:

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint has THIS to say about bees

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint has THIS to say about bees
Victoria Beckham poses with her ‘number one’ fashion muse daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham poses with her ‘number one’ fashion muse daughter Harper

'Wednesday' Emma Myers thinks Addams 'needs to take her season of singleness'

'Wednesday' Emma Myers thinks Addams 'needs to take her season of singleness'
'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's 'Long Long Time up'

'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's 'Long Long Time up'
Prince Harry persistently adding to worries of King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry persistently adding to worries of King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry won't say sorry to King Charles

Prince Harry won't say sorry to King Charles
Lisa Marie Presley wanted her daughter to manage her trust, says friend

Lisa Marie Presley wanted her daughter to manage her trust, says friend
'GMA3' workers relieved with Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exit?

'GMA3' workers relieved with Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exit?
Austin Butler recalls memories with Lisa Marie Presley, 'We got so close so fast'

Austin Butler recalls memories with Lisa Marie Presley, 'We got so close so fast'
Cheryl seeks help from Simon Cowell as she's willing to adopt a child: Insider

Cheryl seeks help from Simon Cowell as she's willing to adopt a child: Insider

Gigi Hadid discloses sweet details of her morning routine as mother of toddler

Gigi Hadid discloses sweet details of her morning routine as mother of toddler

Jennifer Garner looks radiant as she steps out with boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner looks radiant as she steps out with boyfriend John Miller