Marc Maron speaks in favour of To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough

Marc Maron has recently defended To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough after Oscar nomination investigation.



During the latest episode of his WTF podcast, Marc discussed the Oscar controversy about a review to be conducted of the Academy Awards’ rules for online campaign after Andrea’s Best Actress nomination.

“Apparently, the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences or whatever it is, has decided to investigate Andrea Riseborough's grassroots campaign to get her the Oscar nomination,” said the 59=year-old.

He continued, “Because I guess it so threatens their system to where they're completely bought out by corporate interests in the form of studios.”

American comedian explained, “Millions of dollars [are] put into months and months of advertising campaigns, publicity, screenings by large corporate entertainment entities, and Andrea was championed by her peers through a grassroots campaign, which was pushed through by a few actors."

“The Academy is [like], ‘Well, we gotta take a look at this. This is not the way it's supposed to work. Independent artists don't deserve the attention of the Academy unless we see how it works exactly,” stated Marc.

The Joker star remarked, “So we are gonna look into this.”

Marc believed that “nothing suspect will be uncovered because the recognition is not undeserving and that Andrea’s name will still be in the running”.

“Nothing is going to happen because of an Academy Awards’ investigation. It was in earnest, the campaign, and it is not undeserving,” he added.