 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Marc Maron speaks in favour of To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Marc Maron speaks in favour of To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough
Marc Maron speaks in favour of To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough

Marc Maron has recently defended To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough after Oscar nomination investigation.

During the latest episode of his WTF podcast, Marc discussed the Oscar controversy about a review to be conducted of the Academy Awards’ rules for online campaign after Andrea’s Best Actress nomination.

“Apparently, the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences or whatever it is, has decided to investigate Andrea Riseborough's grassroots campaign to get her the Oscar nomination,” said the 59=year-old.

He continued, “Because I guess it so threatens their system to where they're completely bought out by corporate interests in the form of studios.”

American comedian explained, “Millions of dollars [are] put into months and months of advertising campaigns, publicity, screenings by large corporate entertainment entities, and Andrea was championed by her peers through a grassroots campaign, which was pushed through by a few actors."

“The Academy is [like], ‘Well, we gotta take a look at this. This is not the way it's supposed to work. Independent artists don't deserve the attention of the Academy unless we see how it works exactly,” stated Marc.

The Joker star remarked, “So we are gonna look into this.”

Marc believed that “nothing suspect will be uncovered because the recognition is not undeserving and that Andrea’s name will still be in the running”.

“Nothing is going to happen because of an Academy Awards’ investigation. It was in earnest, the campaign, and it is not undeserving,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Jessie James Decker opens up on finding a balance between family and career

Jessie James Decker opens up on finding a balance between family and career
Rupert Grint reflects on playing Harry Potter role for a decade: ‘suffocating’

Rupert Grint reflects on playing Harry Potter role for a decade: ‘suffocating’
Ashley Judd explains why she has returned to trauma therapy

Ashley Judd explains why she has returned to trauma therapy
Anna Faris explains why she took a hiatus from busy career

Anna Faris explains why she took a hiatus from busy career
Dave Bautista rules out Bane role amid new DC universe birth

Dave Bautista rules out Bane role amid new DC universe birth
Kate Middleton puts on a stylish display as she launches a new campaign

Kate Middleton puts on a stylish display as she launches a new campaign
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint has THIS to say about bees

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint has THIS to say about bees
King Charles III warned his reign could 'put strain on his relationship' with Camilla

King Charles III warned his reign could 'put strain on his relationship' with Camilla
Victoria Beckham poses with her ‘number one’ fashion muse daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham poses with her ‘number one’ fashion muse daughter Harper

'Wednesday' Emma Myers thinks Addams 'needs to take her season of singleness'

'Wednesday' Emma Myers thinks Addams 'needs to take her season of singleness'
'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's 'Long Long Time up'

'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's 'Long Long Time up'
Prince Harry persistently adding to worries of King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry persistently adding to worries of King Charles and Prince William