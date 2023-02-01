Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Varun Dhawan in series 'Citadel'

Indian 'Citadel' will also be shot in Serbia and South Africa

It has been finalized now that actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be starring alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of a Hollywood series Citadel.

The actor shared her character poster from the series to make the official announcement. She wrote : “The mission is on. We have started rolling for the Indian installment of Citadel.”

Directors Raj and DK are also excited to take her on-board in the project. They stated: “Once we had the script down on paper, she was an obvious choice for this character. We couldn’t be happier to have her on board.”



Backed by Amazon Prime, Citadel is currently being shot in Mumbai. “We are thrilled to have started production on Citadel India. The first leg is being shot in India, before we move onwards to Serbia and South Africa. We have an amazing crew and a tremendously talented cast, which makes the creative process all the more exciting, said the duo.”

Samantha has previously work with the director duo in The Family Man 2.

As per IndiaToday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is nowadays gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam.