King Charles warned his interview ‘could prompt unpredictable response from Prince Harry’

King Charles has been warned that his interview prior to coronation ‘could prompt unpredictable response from Prince Harry’



New York Post, citing a royal source, reported that in response to Harry’s bombshell memoir, King Charles is said to be preparing to share his side of the story in an interview.

The monarch’s interview is expected amid royal family's dignified silence following the release of Spare on January 10.

Meanwhile, the insider told Mirror, per GB News, “Even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news.

"It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much. Everything is very delicate.”

The source further said: “There remains an option for the family to simply produce a Coronation speech or content they film and supply. It allows control over what is said and would not address the Sussexes.”