 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William tells food bank workers ‘too much nattering’ going on with Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Prince William tells food bank workers ‘too much nattering’ going on with Kate Middleton
Prince William tells food bank workers ‘too much nattering’ going on with Kate Middleton

Prince William let his candid bond with Kate Middleton be seen by the workers of the food bank when he joked about “too much nattering”.

People magazine reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Windsor Foodshare which provides “much-needed help to struggling families and households in the town through weekly donations.”

The food includes “easily-stored provisions, bread, eggs, fresh fruit, and vegetables.”

Offering a glimpse into their visit, the Royal Family Channel on YouTube posted a video as Kate talked to some of their volunteers to which William joked: “Excuse me, too much nattering going on over here.”

Meanwhile, the manager at the organization Sarah Kember told the publication: “They did alright. One was better than the other, but I won’t say which.”

“We found them so open and putting us at ease. They were comfortable in everything they were doing. They’re such a lovely couple,” Sarah added.

The royals “wanted to be involved, [and] they wanted to be hands-on and not just come and see what we were doing,” she said. “They asked, ‘Can we physically get involved and do stuff?'”

More From Entertainment:

Skylar Grey hints at new music with Rihanna and Eminem

Skylar Grey hints at new music with Rihanna and Eminem
Meghan, Harry notably absent from Oprah Winfrey’ birthday bash

Meghan, Harry notably absent from Oprah Winfrey’ birthday bash
Superman, Batman and Swamp Thing to anchor DC’s revamped movie and TV slate

Superman, Batman and Swamp Thing to anchor DC’s revamped movie and TV slate
Mila Kunis didn’t like Ashton Kutcher for 2 years before falling in love with him

Mila Kunis didn’t like Ashton Kutcher for 2 years before falling in love with him

Nicola Peltz’s father suing wedding planners for quitting after 9 days

Nicola Peltz’s father suing wedding planners for quitting after 9 days
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s loyalty to King Charles hailed

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s loyalty to King Charles hailed
Spotify CEO laments $230 million loss months after Meghan Markle podcast

Spotify CEO laments $230 million loss months after Meghan Markle podcast
Ashton addresses Danny Masterson’s assault charges: ‘I’m not the jury’

Ashton addresses Danny Masterson’s assault charges: ‘I’m not the jury’
Megan Fox says she ‘made’ Machine Gun Kelly when she was 4-year-old

Megan Fox says she ‘made’ Machine Gun Kelly when she was 4-year-old
Amy Robach family 'move on' from anchor's affair mess?

Amy Robach family 'move on' from anchor's affair mess?
Gisele Bündchen rumoured to talk Tom Brady divorce in upcoming interview

Gisele Bündchen rumoured to talk Tom Brady divorce in upcoming interview
Prince Andrew branded 'entitled buffoon' amid bid to restore reputation

Prince Andrew branded 'entitled buffoon' amid bid to restore reputation