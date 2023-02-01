Prince William tells food bank workers ‘too much nattering’ going on with Kate Middleton

Prince William let his candid bond with Kate Middleton be seen by the workers of the food bank when he joked about “too much nattering”.

People magazine reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Windsor Foodshare which provides “much-needed help to struggling families and households in the town through weekly donations.”

The food includes “easily-stored provisions, bread, eggs, fresh fruit, and vegetables.”

Offering a glimpse into their visit, the Royal Family Channel on YouTube posted a video as Kate talked to some of their volunteers to which William joked: “Excuse me, too much nattering going on over here.”

Meanwhile, the manager at the organization Sarah Kember told the publication: “They did alright. One was better than the other, but I won’t say which.”

“We found them so open and putting us at ease. They were comfortable in everything they were doing. They’re such a lovely couple,” Sarah added.

The royals “wanted to be involved, [and] they wanted to be hands-on and not just come and see what we were doing,” she said. “They asked, ‘Can we physically get involved and do stuff?'”