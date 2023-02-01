Nicola Peltz’s father suing wedding planners for quitting after 9 days

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham wedding may have looked like a dreamy affair but it came with its own drama.

Apart from the dress spat that took place between the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, turns out the couple went through three different wedding planners for the event.

According to the Daily Mail, the Bates Motel alum’s billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, filed a lawsuit against wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba for refusing to give back the $159,000 deposit he gave them.

In the lawsuit, Nelson, 80, is claiming that he and his wife, Claudia Peltz, hired Grijalba and Braghin in March 2022 through their firm, Plan Design Events. The planners were hired six weeks before the nuptials after the previous planners failed to meet the ‘scale’ of Nicola’s plans.

After parting ways with their first wedding planner, the Peltz’s hired the duo six weeks before the star-studded nuptials were set to take place at the billionaire’s Palm Beach estate.

However, after only nine days on the job, Grijalba and Braghin decided not to move forward with Nicola and Beckham because they could not handle the couple’s guest list, which included more than 500 people. Nicole Braghinn was reportedly reduced to tears due to the stress of planning the event.

Nelson also included some of the text messages his daughter allegedly sent the wedding planners in the lawsuit, including one where the actress said she was “tired” of fixing their mistakes after they said Lewis Hamilton RSVP’d “yes” although he told the couple he could not attend the wedding.

Nicola allegedly wrote, “Lewis Hamilton did NOT RSVP. So explain why his names [sic] on the list please.”

“We spoke to him. He can’t come so explain why you said he rsvpd yes,” she added.

Grijalba tried to explain that she needed more time to get familiar with the app that the virtual guest list was on. “I need time to do this,” she allegedly wrote. “I’m going to take a moment to learn the app and send you the information, I hate looking like a fool but I hate the most not giving you what you need ASAP. I will be back soon.”

Nicola, who was seemingly upset, allegedly replied, “That’s not true. He didn’t rsvp AT ALL.”

Nelson also claimed in the lawsuit that the wedding planners had a drinking problem.

Nicola and Beckham, 23, tied the knot on April 9, 2022, in front of several celebrity friends, including Serena and Venus Williams, Eva Longoria and chef Gordon Ramsay.

