Mila Kunis didn’t like Ashton Kutcher for 2 years before falling in love with him

Mila Kunis was not impressed with her now-husband Ashton Kutcher for how he dealt with his breakup from Demi Moore.

Following his split from the Indecent Proposal star, Kunis called out the No Strings Attached actor over his behaviour as it didn't sit well with her.

"You were an (expletive)," the Luckiest Girl Alive actor said at the time as per OK! Magazine to which Kutcher asked, "’Was I?’"

"Yeah, you were an (expletive) for a good two years," Kunis added.

The lovebirds, who first met while filming the That '70s Show, later got together and fall in love with each other. They tied the knot in 2015.

"The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her,” Kutcher told Esquire. “Her talents, her skills, her gifts.”

“But I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her,” he added. “We already knew all of each other’s dirt. My wife is so much cooler than me.”

"And when you feel that lucky and fortunate and you have some self-awareness, you realize you didn't do it on your own. I didn't do any of this on my own," he said.