 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Mila Kunis didn’t like Ashton Kutcher for 2 years before falling in love with him

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Mila Kunis didn’t like Ashton Kutcher for 2 years before falling in love with him
Mila Kunis didn’t like Ashton Kutcher for 2 years before falling in love with him 

Mila Kunis was not impressed with her now-husband Ashton Kutcher for how he dealt with his breakup from Demi Moore.

Following his split from the Indecent Proposal star, Kunis called out the No Strings Attached actor over his behaviour as it didn't sit well with her.

"You were an (expletive)," the Luckiest Girl Alive actor said at the time as per OK! Magazine to which Kutcher asked, "’Was I?’"

"Yeah, you were an (expletive) for a good two years," Kunis added.

The lovebirds, who first met while filming the That '70s Show, later got together and fall in love with each other. They tied the knot in 2015.

"The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her,” Kutcher told Esquire. “Her talents, her skills, her gifts.”

“But I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her,” he added. “We already knew all of each other’s dirt. My wife is so much cooler than me.”

"And when you feel that lucky and fortunate and you have some self-awareness, you realize you didn't do it on your own. I didn't do any of this on my own," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears reacts to Alyssa Milano tweet: 'It feels like bullying'

Britney Spears reacts to Alyssa Milano tweet: 'It feels like bullying'
Kim Kardashian seems tensed as she poses with Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey

Kim Kardashian seems tensed as she poses with Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey

Gerard Pique flame taken to hospital as she suffers anxiety attack after Shakira song

Gerard Pique flame taken to hospital as she suffers anxiety attack after Shakira song
Emily Ratajkowski kept her wedding ring after Sebastian Bear-McClard divorce

Emily Ratajkowski kept her wedding ring after Sebastian Bear-McClard divorce

Skylar Grey hints at new music with Rihanna and Eminem

Skylar Grey hints at new music with Rihanna and Eminem
Meghan, Harry notably absent from Oprah Winfrey’ birthday bash

Meghan, Harry notably absent from Oprah Winfrey’ birthday bash
Superman, Batman and Swamp Thing to anchor DC’s revamped movie and TV slate

Superman, Batman and Swamp Thing to anchor DC’s revamped movie and TV slate
Nicola Peltz’s father suing wedding planners for quitting after 9 days

Nicola Peltz’s father suing wedding planners for quitting after 9 days
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s loyalty to King Charles hailed

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s loyalty to King Charles hailed
Spotify CEO laments $230 million loss months after Meghan Markle podcast

Spotify CEO laments $230 million loss months after Meghan Markle podcast
Prince William tells food bank workers ‘too much nattering’ going on with Kate Middleton

Prince William tells food bank workers ‘too much nattering’ going on with Kate Middleton
Ashton addresses Danny Masterson’s assault charges: ‘I’m not the jury’

Ashton addresses Danny Masterson’s assault charges: ‘I’m not the jury’