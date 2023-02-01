 
Meghan, Harry notably absent from Oprah Winfrey’ birthday bash

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were notably absent from the birthday celebration of Oprah Winfrey while a columnist claimed that the couple was purposefully exiled by the Hollywood celebrities.

Among other stars, Kim Kardashian was also present at the occasion and shared a selfie on Instagram to share shower praises on the megastar.

“Happy Birthday Oprah. Sharon Stone said it best last night toasting you that you mean the world to the world! Happy birthday!" she wrote.

In a column for The Spectator, Kara Kennedy wrote: “Snubs like this show that the tide is turning with the Sussexes - and that the gamble that saw them trade in the lifelong duty of being working royalty for the money and fame of being celebrities hasn’t paid off.”

Sharon Stone, Jessica Alba and other megastars also attended the celebration which also marked the 25th anniversary of Anastasia at Beverly Hills.

