Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

'The Flash' star Ezra Miller return has DC heads blessings?

The DC's upcoming film The Flash star Ezra Miller has received positive feedback from new DC leaders after they seek mental health treatment.

According to Deadline, the new DC boss said, "I will say here that Flash is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made."

He added that the movie's plot "resets everything" for the franchise.

On the future of The Fantastic Beasts star involvement in DCEU future, the co-head of the franchise, Peter Safran, said, "Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now. 

When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what the best path forward is."

"But right now," he continued, "they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversation with them, in the last couple of months, it feels like they are making enormous progress."

The movie's completion was at its end before its lead star Ezra Miller made headlines for problematic behaviour, including erratic social media rants, arrests, and court appearances.

Miller apologized for their bizarre behavior in August, stating they would seek treatment for mental health issues.

Meanwhile, The Flash will open in theatres on June 16.

