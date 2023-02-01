Kareena Kapoor throws birthday party for Amrita Arora, invites AP Dhillon

Kareena Kapoor poses with AP Dhillon at Amrita Arora’s birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor planned a surprise birthday party for her best friend of almost a decade Amrita Arora. To bring a desi touch to the party, she invited AP Dhillon, Brown Munde singer.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of herself posing with Malaika Arora, birthday girl and Canadian Punjabi rapper cum singer. She captioned it as ‘AP Dhillon in the house!’ Kareena did not go overboard with her party look. Instead she wore a sleeveless black top and paired it up with leather trousers. She completed the look with rosy make-up and a statement necklace.

A star studded party was graced by presence of celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar among others. Karishma Kapoor was also spotted wearing a red printed dress outside Kareena’s residence.