Maryam kicks off electioneering with PML-N workers’ convention in Bahawalpur

PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz addresses workers' convention in Bahawalpur on February 1, 2023. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

As the elections in Punjab draw closer, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has urged the people to get ready for the party's sweeping victory in the upcoming polls

Addressing a workers' convention in Bahawalpur on Wednesday, she began her address by expressing grief over the Peshawar Police Lines blast praying for the lives lost and a peaceful Pakistan. The suicide bombing at a mosque has claimed over 100 lives and injured more than 220 people.



Maryam, the scion of the Sharif family's political dynasty, during her months-long visit to London has been tasked with "reorganising" the party by her father, PML-N supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

She also conveyed Nawaz Sharif’s regards to the people of Bahawalpur, a key city in Punjab. “Nawaz Sharif asked me to begin the political campaign from Bahawalpur.”



Speaking on her newly-designated positions in the party, the PML-N vice-president said that the party titles have recently been given and she cherishes her supporters’ love more than the designations granted to her.

“A lot is being said about my position [in the party]. I was standing with you all without the position and you stood with me too. I salute the people of Bahawalpur for supporting us during our testing times,” she said, deeming her supporters as her biggest strength after Allah.





