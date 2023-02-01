Princess Diana's ordeal put up for auction

Princess Diana's previously unseen letters, describing Prince William and Harry's late mother's anguish during ‘desperate and ugly’ divorce from King Charles, have been put up for auction.



One of the most revealing letters describes Diana’s feelings during her divorce from Charles: "I am having a very difficult time and pressure is serious and coming from all sides. It’s too difficult sometimes to keep one’s head up and today I am on my knees and just longing for this divorce to go through as the possible cost is tremendous."



In the correspondence to close friends Susie and Tarek Kassem, Diana explained her anguish. In all, there are 32 letters and cards Diana wrote in late 1995 and throughout 1996 that are now being sold by the couple.

Now, Diana's tearful writings are being sold by the couple with an aim to help the needy as the amount to be donated to a charity.

On December 19, 1995, the day after the Queen advised Charles and Diana to divorce, she wrote: “I may have been described as a butterfly but I don’t want to fly away from this loving family.”



The princess also spoke of how she feared her phone at Kensington Palace was “constantly” bugged and the recordings of her private conversations were passed on to the Royal family.