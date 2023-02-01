Britney Spears reacts to Alyssa Milano tweet: 'It feels like bullying'

Britney Spears slammed Alyssa Milano over her tweet concerning the Princess of Pop’s well-being, saying it's a "form of bullying."

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic hitmaker dropped a story with a screenshot from Milano from last year where she tweeted about her welfare.

“Someone please go check on Britney Spears' last month,” the tweet read.

Reacting to it, Spears wrote, “It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me!!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!!”

“Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down!!!” the popstar added.

This comes just a week after some concerned fans called the cops to check on Spears after she deactivated her social media account.

She later asked her fans to respect her privacy, writing, "As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls.”

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately."

She further wrote, "This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media."