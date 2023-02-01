 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called 'basement-level stuff' by US media

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Criticism towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer comes from the British media, but also from the American media due to the couple's persistent attack against the royal family.

Royal commentator Megyn Kelly has strongly criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their decision to step down as working members of the Firm to live a life of their choice in the US. 

The US media personality, in conversation with Sky News Australia host Paul Murray, said: "It would have been nice being a royal living in a castle, but I guess that job was too crappy for them, so now they are down in basement-level stuff like you and me, welcome to the jungle!"

The journalists were discussing whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend King Charles's Coronation in May. 

Previously, Kelly commented on the couple's Netflix docuseries as she advised that Harry needs "a real psychotherapist" and "not a whiny, woke, annoying wife."

She further described the documentary as a "farce," saying it's not a "tell-all" but rather a "tell-what-you-think-makes-you-look-good. What a boring, uninspiring, never-ending waste of time," he added.

