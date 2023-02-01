Kylie Jenner shares enthusiasm on daughter Stormi's fifth birthday celebration on social media

Kylie Jenner is a happy mother of a five-year-old as she shared her daughter Stormi's fun-filled birthday celebration on social media.

On Wednesday, February 1, Kylie Jenner shared many pictures and videos of Stormi's birthday decorations, in her Los Angeles home.

As per People, The Kardashians star shared videos and photos on her Instagram story of her daughter Stormi's bedroom decorated with colourful balloons, including a multicolored unicorn-shaped balloon and a pink metallic number five.

"Let the rainbow unicorn birthday adventure begin," Kylie, 25 said in the video shared on her story.

In one photo of the room, the Beauty Cosmetics Mogul wrote, "my baby turns 5 tomorrow."

Kylie also shared a photo of her daughter's gift which included a pink and white unicorn-themed basket, with a pink bow, filled with candies.