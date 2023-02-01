Rihanna 'is ready' to make a comeback at the Super Bowl: 'She Can't Wait to Kill It'

Rihanna is galvanising to make her onstage comeback as she prepares for her Super Bowl performance.

After her public performance at Grammys in 2018, and following the birth of her baby with A$AP Rocky in May 2022, this will be Rihanna's first official show.

Sources revealed to People, "She is ready for the Super Bowl, She is rehearsing right now. She's very excited, ready and focused."

Reporting on her enthusiasm, the source continued, "She can't wait to kill it."

"Last year was the most amazing year for her. She took a long break to focus on her baby boy," the source says of her son, whose name she has yet to reveal.

The source further added, "She is obsessed with him and feels fortunate that she has been able to slow down and just be a mom."