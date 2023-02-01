 
Valerie Bertinelli addresses being body-shamed through texts amid healing from divorce

Valerie Bertinelli talks about being body shamed through texts while healing from divorce in a recent interview and revealed being called 'fat and lazy' over texts, as reported by Fox News.

Valerie shared on her Instagram story on Monday that she received traumatic text messages on her phone in which she was body shamed for being overweight.

Valerie said, "I have been screamed at so many times and told how fat and lazy I am. I realize … that was someone just projecting on me whatever they needed to project on me, but my part in all of it was believing it, and I don't believe it anymore. But it still doesn't stop the feelings from coming up and the hurt."

Valerie Bertinelli got a divorce from her ex-husband Tom Vitale last November. Prior to Vitale, Bertinelli was married to late rocker Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007 though the two separated in 2001.

