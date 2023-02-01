 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Amy Duggar King reveals her cousins weren't allowed to watch 'VeggieTales'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Amy Duggar King reveals her cousins werent allowed to watch VeggieTales
Amy Duggar King reveals her cousins weren't allowed to watch 'VeggieTales'

Amy Duggar talked about the religiously conservative Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) on her Instagram and revealed that her cousins were not allowed to watch the Christian cartoon VeggieTales because their parents did not want them to think that vegetables talk, as reported by Fox News.

Amy Duggar also wrote about IBLP and called it a damaging cult.

Amy wrote, "I remember the time I brought over ‘VeggieTales’ so that my cousins could at least see a cartoon. A CHRISTIAN, wholesome cartoon. I was told: ‘'VeggieTales’ are not welcome at our house. I do not want my kids thinking vegetables talk.'"

She further added, "I was never a part of the IBLP officially but I was around family members who were very much involved and on the board of it. I am just not going to be afraid anymore to speak the truth and expose the damaging cult that IBLP is."

Amy Duggar also wrote on her Instagram that she is going to be bold this year and won't hold back on anything.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor intended for a rebound relationship but ended up in marriage

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor intended for a rebound relationship but ended up in marriage
Prince Harry shares moment he was reminded of Diana 'so-called paranoia'

Prince Harry shares moment he was reminded of Diana 'so-called paranoia'
Prince Harry had great time with Kate Middleton in 'pointing fingers' at William

Prince Harry had great time with Kate Middleton in 'pointing fingers' at William
Valerie Bertinelli addresses being body-shamed through texts amid healing from divorce

Valerie Bertinelli addresses being body-shamed through texts amid healing from divorce
Beyoncé gearing up for Renaissance World Tour 2023 from Europe

Beyoncé gearing up for Renaissance World Tour 2023 from Europe
Song Joong Ki has tied the knot and is expecting a baby with Katy Louise Sanders: Find out

Song Joong Ki has tied the knot and is expecting a baby with Katy Louise Sanders: Find out
Rihanna 'is ready' to make a comeback at the Super Bowl: 'She Can't Wait to Kill It'

Rihanna 'is ready' to make a comeback at the Super Bowl: 'She Can't Wait to Kill It'
Pete Davidson debuts new bald head look: Check it out

Pete Davidson debuts new bald head look: Check it out
Andrew Tate's lawyer Tina Glandian says 'system has failed' as court rejects appeal

Andrew Tate's lawyer Tina Glandian says 'system has failed' as court rejects appeal
Piers Morgan launches fresh attack on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan launches fresh attack on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman and more to star in Sky Cinema 2023 films

Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman and more to star in Sky Cinema 2023 films
Tom Brady shares memorable photo of ex Bridget Moynahan with son Jack after retirement news

Tom Brady shares memorable photo of ex Bridget Moynahan with son Jack after retirement news