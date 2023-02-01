Amy Duggar King reveals her cousins weren't allowed to watch 'VeggieTales'

Amy Duggar talked about the religiously conservative Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) on her Instagram and revealed that her cousins were not allowed to watch the Christian cartoon VeggieTales because their parents did not want them to think that vegetables talk, as reported by Fox News.

Amy Duggar also wrote about IBLP and called it a damaging cult.

Amy wrote, "I remember the time I brought over ‘VeggieTales’ so that my cousins could at least see a cartoon. A CHRISTIAN, wholesome cartoon. I was told: ‘'VeggieTales’ are not welcome at our house. I do not want my kids thinking vegetables talk.'"

She further added, "I was never a part of the IBLP officially but I was around family members who were very much involved and on the board of it. I am just not going to be afraid anymore to speak the truth and expose the damaging cult that IBLP is."

Amy Duggar also wrote on her Instagram that she is going to be bold this year and won't hold back on anything.