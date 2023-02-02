 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Reuters

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

By
Reuters

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Late pop singer George Michael, 89-year-old country music icon Willie Nelson and rapper Missy Elliott are among the first-time nominees announced on Wednesday for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2023.

Of the 14 nominees on this year's list, eight are first-timers, including singers Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper and the late singer/songwriter Warren Zevon, alongside rock band Joy Division/New Order and rock duo The White Stripes.

Singer Kate Bush, heavy metal band Iron Maiden, rock band Rage Against the Machine, rock group Soundgarden, R&B vocal group The Spinners and hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest are returning nominees.

“These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

To be eligible for nomination, artists or bands must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. This year is the first year of eligibility for Elliott and The White Stripes.

Last year, the Hall of Fame inducted rapper Eminem, new wave band Duran Duran, country music legend Dolly Parton, rocker Pat Benatar, pop group Eurythmics and singers Lionel Ritchie and Carly Simon.

Parton had initially said she wanted to bow out because she did not feel she had earned a rock-and-roll honor, but then changed her stance and joined other former inductees from the country music world, Hank Williams and Johnny Cash.

She did promise to earn the honor and has announced a forthcoming record with covers of rock classics entitled "Rock Star." More than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry worldwide will vote on the nominees, as will fans who can vote online or in-person at the Hall of Fame's museum in Cleveland.

The list of 2023 inductees will be announced in May, when Nelson will have turned 90, and the induction ceremony will take place in the fall.

More From Entertainment:

Pamela Anderson discusses about Julian Assange’s ‘wrongful incarceration’ in new memoir

Pamela Anderson discusses about Julian Assange’s ‘wrongful incarceration’ in new memoir
Cara Delevingne takes a dig at her age in a rib-tickling video: Watch

Cara Delevingne takes a dig at her age in a rib-tickling video: Watch
Jessica Alba expresses her elation over 20 million followers on Instagram: Watch

Jessica Alba expresses her elation over 20 million followers on Instagram: Watch
Ozzy Osbourne announces to retire from touring due to health reasons

Ozzy Osbourne announces to retire from touring due to health reasons
Academy won’t disqualify Andrea Riseborough from her Oscar nomination

Academy won’t disqualify Andrea Riseborough from her Oscar nomination
Paul Rudd opens up about secret tip to his youthful appearance

Paul Rudd opens up about secret tip to his youthful appearance
Sarah Jessica Parker shares two cents on ‘ageing’

Sarah Jessica Parker shares two cents on ‘ageing’
Gabrielle Union discloses she loathes ‘phone calls’ on Drew Barrymore Show

Gabrielle Union discloses she loathes ‘phone calls’ on Drew Barrymore Show
King Charles opens personal properties for people faced with cost-of-living crisis

King Charles opens personal properties for people faced with cost-of-living crisis

Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia says people know about him but don't know him

Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia says people know about him but don't know him
Prince Harry recalls 'difficult chat' with Chelsy Davy about 'future'

Prince Harry recalls 'difficult chat' with Chelsy Davy about 'future'
Amy Duggar King reveals her cousins weren't allowed to watch 'VeggieTales'

Amy Duggar King reveals her cousins weren't allowed to watch 'VeggieTales'