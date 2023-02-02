King Charles opens personal properties for people faced with cost-of-living crisis

The Royal Family has opened the Castle of Mey and Dumfries House in Scotland and Highgrove to be 'warm spaces' for local people faced with the cost-of-living crisis and loneliness, according to the British media.



King Charles is being lauded for opening his personal properties for his people.

The King and his family is under attack from his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle who stepped down as working royals after developing differences with senior members of the Firm.

The announcement is expected to increase the royal family's respect among the people after Prince Harry came up with a series of new allegations against King Charles, Prince William and others in his book titled 'Spare'.

The monarch is also winning hearts amid reports that he is still willing to invite Harry to attend his coronation.

According to reports, he has requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between Harry and William to attend his coronation.