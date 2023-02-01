Gabrielle Union discloses she loathes ‘phone calls’ on Drew Barrymore Show

Gabrielle Union recently confessed that she hated phone calls on The Drew Barrymore Show.



During the latest episode of Drew’s show, Gabrielle told the host that she dislikes “receiving voicemails” and would rather prefer people “to send her a text message”.

The Bring It On actress, who looked stunning in an aquamarine satin robe dress, shared that she “never takes phone calls” and explained what her voicemail greeting actually sounded like.

When Drew made a call to Gabrielle, so it went to her voicemail recording, which said, “Hey, if you have this number you know me, and if you know me, you know I hate voicemails.”

“So, please leave a detailed text message at the number you just called and I will get back to you really quickly,” added Gabrielle.

Gabrielle mentioned, “If you insist on leaving a voicemail, know it's gonna take a minute. Hope all is well.”



“I love that,” remarked Never Been Kissed actress.

Drew asked Gabrielle whether she would pick up the phone if someone like Oprah called her.

To this, Gabrielle responded, “Well, she’ll have to text. I feel like Oprah knows to text.”