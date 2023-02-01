 
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
Academy won’t disqualify Andrea Riseborough from her Oscar nomination

Andrea Riseborough can keep her Oscar nomination for To Leslie movie.

On Tuesday, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences reviewed the campaign for the indie drama To Leslie and then came up with this decision.

In a statement issued to the media outlet, Bill Kramer, academy chief executive, said, “The academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded.”

“However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly,”

Last month, Andrea was nominated in best actress category for To Leslie. It is pertinent to mention that the Indie drama was lowest-grossing movie which did not stand any chance in Oscar nomination.

However, the academy suggested that Andrea’s “unorthodox campaign” used in the movie caused concerns.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Charlize Theron, Amy Adams, Jennifer Aniston and Jane Fonda all pushed for Andrea’s nomination.

While discussing about the review, Bill pointed out, “The purpose of the Academy's campaign regulations is to ensure a fair and ethical awards process – these are core values of the Academy.”

“Given this review, it is apparent that components of the regulations must be clarified to help create a better framework for respectful, inclusive, and unbiased campaigning,” added Bill.

