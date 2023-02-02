 
Thursday Feb 02 2023
Kylie Jenner leaves sweet wish for daughter Stormi with photos on her 5th birthday

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Kylie Jenner shared a sweet wish for daughter Stormi on Instagram with a series of never-before-seen photos on her 5th birthday.

“i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you,” Jenner, 25, wrote in a gushing birthday tribute to her child on Wednesday. “the most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing.”

She added, “5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you for storm girl.”

Jenner shared multiple new photos of her daughter including one where Stormi looked cool in a leather jacket and big pink headphones.

In Another pic, Stormi could be seen blowing a kiss towards the camera as she carried a Gucci handbag, and another snap showed the little girl wearing an angel costume.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also posted a mirror selfie of her and her daughter as she helds Stormi in her arms.

Jenner, 25, shared videos of Stormi’s room flooded with colorful pastel balloons to kick off the celebrations to her Instagram Story.

“Mommy there’s so many,” Stormi can be heard saying in the background as Jenner kicked the balloons around.

In a pre-birthday wish Jenner also posted a photo of a unicorn-shaped gift basket filled with sweets.

Other family members took to Instagram to wish Stormi a happy 5th birthday including her grandma, Kris Jenner.

The little girl is the eldest child of Jenner and Astroworld rap star Travis Scott. She was born on February 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

