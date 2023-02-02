Prince Harry, Meghan Markle try not to 'rub King Charles the wrong way' ahead of coronation

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have avoided to make an appearance at the start-studded birthday party of Oprah Winfrey for an important reason.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are known to be on good terms with the media mogul however they are not present at the ‘glitzy’ event to mark Oprah’s birthday.

Royal author and commentator Christopher Andersen noted: “I have to be honest, I’ve interviewed Oprah several times over the years, starting when she first burst onto the national scene in the 1980s. If there is one thing Oprah is, it’s loyal.”

As per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Christopher explained. “I think people are reading a lot more into this supposed snub than they should.

“My reading of the situation is that both Oprah and the Sussexes realize this is a very delicate moment for Harry and Meghan as we approach the coronation of King Charles.

“Appearing at such a glitzy, high-profile event with Hollywood A-listers to honour Oprah is not what the Sussexes need right now.

“That would certainly rub King Charles the wrong way, not to mention an already hostile British public. I’m certain Harry and Meghan remain on friendly terms and are keeping the whole Oprah/H&M thing on the down low,” the expert added.