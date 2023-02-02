Prince Harry, Meghan could be treated as strangers at palace as their credibility falls apart

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's credibility has fallen apart in the royal family since they stepped down as senior working royals and appeared in media to disgrace their relatives in the name of 'truth' about the Palace.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been warned they will no longer be receiving the same treatment they were getting before stepping down as the senior members of the royal family.

The couple could be invited to attend the King Charles III's coronation, and would likely be sitting in less prominent positions as non-working royals.

Royal author Katie Nicholl wrote for Vanity Fair: "Now that they are no longer working royals, the Sussexes can expect to be treated the same way as Harry’s cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who attend important family occasions but are not in the spotlight and do not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony."

It is to mention here that the Palace has already cleared that only full-time working royals will be invited to make a balcony appearance during Coronation weekend in May.