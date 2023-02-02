 
Thursday Feb 02 2023
Ashton Kutcher says sorry after teasing Harry Styles at karaoke party

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Ashton Kutcher says sorry after teasing Harry Styles at karaoke party

American actor Ashton Kutcher has jokingly apologised to Harry Styles for not recognising him at a karaoke party.

Kutcher, in an interview with Esquire, has shared his go-to karaoke story in which he failed to recognise Styles after he sang an ABBA song.

The 44-year-old actor begins as saying: "There’s an extraordinarily well known singer, that is maybe the best singer today, that we happen to be neighbours with, and she happens to be throwing a karaoke party."

"And she gets up and does this like out of the world bananas [performance], and I’m like ‘This is just so unfair."

Of the incident with Styles, Kutcher continued: “And then this other kid gets up, and he does this ABBA song… I’m like, oh my god. It’s bananas. So this kid gets off stage, and Mila [Kunis] and I go up to him.

"We’re like, ‘Man, I got to tell you something, you’re a ringer. You’re like a karaoke ringer. You’re really good.’ He goes, ‘Thanks, man, thank you. I really appreciate that.’ So we go to our friend and we go, ‘God, that guy was really good, huh?’ And he’s like, ‘It’s Harry Styles.’ And I was like, ‘Who’s that?’ Mila’s like, ‘It’s the guy in the boy band. He’s a professional singer.'"

"Oh my god, now I feel like a jerk. He’s a professional singer. And we’re trying to tell him he’s a good singer. And I like feel so dumb. So I just really want to say, I’m sorry Harry Styles, but you’re really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good," Kutcher added.

