Ashton Kutcher says sorry after teasing Harry Styles at karaoke party

American actor Ashton Kutcher has jokingly apologised to Harry Styles for not recognising him at a karaoke party.

Kutcher, in an interview with Esquire, has shared his go-to karaoke story in which he failed to recognise Styles after he sang an ABBA song.

The 44-year-old actor begins as saying: "There’s an extraordinarily well known singer, that is maybe the best singer today, that we happen to be neighbours with, and she happens to be throwing a karaoke party."

"And she gets up and does this like out of the world bananas [performance], and I’m like ‘This is just so unfair."

Of the incident with Styles, Kutcher continued: “And then this other kid gets up, and he does this ABBA song… I’m like, oh my god. It’s bananas. So this kid gets off stage, and Mila [Kunis] and I go up to him.

"We’re like, ‘Man, I got to tell you something, you’re a ringer. You’re like a karaoke ringer. You’re really good.’ He goes, ‘Thanks, man, thank you. I really appreciate that.’ So we go to our friend and we go, ‘God, that guy was really good, huh?’ And he’s like, ‘It’s Harry Styles.’ And I was like, ‘Who’s that?’ Mila’s like, ‘It’s the guy in the boy band. He’s a professional singer.'"

"Oh my god, now I feel like a jerk. He’s a professional singer. And we’re trying to tell him he’s a good singer. And I like feel so dumb. So I just really want to say, I’m sorry Harry Styles, but you’re really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good," Kutcher added.