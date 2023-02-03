 
BTS' J-Hope unveils another trailer for his upcoming 'J-Hope In The Box' documentary

The singer and rapper J-Hope has released the second teaser for his upcoming J-Hope In The Box documentary.

In the new trailer, titled 'J-Hope meets Jung Ho-seok' J-Hope can be seen interviewing himself as Jung Ho-seok, which is his real name.

J-Hope shared his story of the days when he used to dream of becoming a singer in the teaser trailer and also talked about the behind story of his Lollapalooza 2022 performance.

The upcoming documentary follows the J-Hope 200 days musical journey of preparation for the release of his first solo album Jack In The Box.

The documentary will be released on Disney+ and the fan community platform Weverse on February 17, 2023.

