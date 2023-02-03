 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker engaged after two-year romance: Report

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker engaged after two-year romance: Report
Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker engaged after two-year romance: Report

Vanessa Hudgens has reportedly said yes to her beau Cole Tucker after he reportedly popped the question by the end of last year.

As reported by TMZ, the High School Musical alum and the MLB star are engaged after two-year-long romance.

The publication claimed that Tucker might have proposed to Hudgens at their romantic Paris trip in November 2022 as it’s the perfect location for a proposal.

Neither the duo nor their representatives have confirmed the news as of yet.

This comes just days after Hudgens dropped a loved-up post for Tucker on her Instagram account featuring them dancing at a wedding.

"I’ll stop the world and melt with you... @cotuck,” she captioned the post.

Revealing how her romance with Tucker began, Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that she met him via Zoom.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes,” The Princess Switch star said. “Zoom, you've got to love it.”

“He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am,” she added. “I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life.”

“I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘exploiting’ the Firm as payback for his childhood’

Prince Harry ‘exploiting’ the Firm as payback for his childhood’
Key nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Key nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards
Matthew McConaughey took career advice from ‘fortune teller’

Matthew McConaughey took career advice from ‘fortune teller’
The year of Beyonce? Music’s elite head to the Grammys

The year of Beyonce? Music’s elite head to the Grammys
Shakira reportedly hired detective to spy on Gerard Pique before breakup

Shakira reportedly hired detective to spy on Gerard Pique before breakup
Prince Harry ‘only knows negativity, blame, immaturity and victimization’

Prince Harry ‘only knows negativity, blame, immaturity and victimization’
Kylie Jenner blasted for ‘tone deaf’ kids’ birthday theme after Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner blasted for ‘tone deaf’ kids’ birthday theme after Astroworld tragedy

Harry, Meghan join Hollywood A-listers at Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi's vow renewal

Harry, Meghan join Hollywood A-listers at Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi's vow renewal
Netflix: List of top 25 trending shows to watch

Netflix: List of top 25 trending shows to watch
Selena Gomez, Drew Taggart bonded over their shared ‘love of music’

Selena Gomez, Drew Taggart bonded over their shared ‘love of music’
Dwayne Johnson talks ‘paralyzing fear’ after mom’s car crash

Dwayne Johnson talks ‘paralyzing fear’ after mom’s car crash
DC comics decides to adapt 'Wonder Woman' as TV show, Gal Gadot might get replaced

DC comics decides to adapt 'Wonder Woman' as TV show, Gal Gadot might get replaced