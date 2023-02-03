Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker engaged after two-year romance: Report

Vanessa Hudgens has reportedly said yes to her beau Cole Tucker after he reportedly popped the question by the end of last year.

As reported by TMZ, the High School Musical alum and the MLB star are engaged after two-year-long romance.

The publication claimed that Tucker might have proposed to Hudgens at their romantic Paris trip in November 2022 as it’s the perfect location for a proposal.

Neither the duo nor their representatives have confirmed the news as of yet.

This comes just days after Hudgens dropped a loved-up post for Tucker on her Instagram account featuring them dancing at a wedding.

"I’ll stop the world and melt with you... @cotuck,” she captioned the post.

Revealing how her romance with Tucker began, Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that she met him via Zoom.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes,” The Princess Switch star said. “Zoom, you've got to love it.”

“He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am,” she added. “I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life.”

“I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more.”